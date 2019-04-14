Update:

Although Sony has stated that this is a U.S. only promotion, our users report that it works in Canada as well.

Original story:

As part of its efforts to promote PlayStation Vue in the U.S., Sony’s running a little Game of Thrones-themed event that rewards users with avatars and a PlayStation 4 theme for completing simple “quests.”

The three quests (two of which are unlocked now) tasks users with watching a video, and redeeming the codes given to them towards the end.

Quest 1 grants players six sigils, one each for House Stark, House Lannister, House Tully, House Targaryen, House Baratheon, and House Greyjoy.

Quest 2 rewards players with 12 character avatars, one each for Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark, Lord Varys, Brienne of Tarth, Samwell Tarly, Jaime Lannister, Bran Stark, and Davos Seaworth.

Quest 3, which is likely to unlock sometime today to coincide with the final season’s launch, will net you a “one-of-a-kind” fire and ice dragon theme.

You will need to log into your PSN account via a web browser to watch the video. Once you’re done, click “Redeem Here” and simply download the content on to your PS4.

According to Sony, this is limited edition content so it looks like folks outside of the U.S. might not be able to access the freebies. However, those with U.S. accounts should be able to partake in the quests.

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season kicks off tonight, April 14th, at 9 pm EST/2 am BST. It’ll be shorter than the show’s previous seasons, with six episodes compared to the usual ten.

Who do you think is dying first?

[Thanks, Reddit]