Companies are no strangers to filing patents as they toy with technology, many of which never see the light of day. However, it’s always interesting to see what they’re testing and potentially developing behind the scenes.

Internet sleuths have discovered a virtual reality patent filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment America (published April, 2019) that talks about replacing default in-game spectators with avatars of “real world” persons.

In its application, Sony argues that video games have become more realistic and “life-like” but the system to add spectators in certain games, like racers, have not been upgraded with time. As a result, “generic” spectators can make the experience unrealistic for players.

Sony’s patent revolves around methods and systems to address the aforementioned problem. The company has proposed several ways to determine “virtual coordinates” of a default in-game spectator, and then replacing it with the avatar of a friend in order to give players the feeling that their friends are watching them from the sidelines!

The figures below illustrate this system.

An abstract reads:

The method provides removing the generic spectator from view within the video game and inserting the avatar into the video game at the virtual coordinates associated with the generic spectator. The method further provides rendering a virtual reality presentation of the video game for the user having a view of the avatar and sending the VR presentation to the head mounted display of the user.

If you don’t mind technical jargon and want to see the full application, head over to the source link below.

Several other Sony VR patents have recently surfaced, including one that replaces wires with a new movement tracking system, and a separate application for VR-compatible prescription glasses.

[Source: USPTO via Siliconera]