Sony is road-tripping across the United States once again! The company announced all of the dates for the 2019 Road to Greatness tour. The RTG truck will be spending the rest of 2019 (and even the beginning of 2020) touring the country and showing off the latest and greatest PlayStation titles.

In addition to recent releases like MLB The Show 19, fans can also try out the newest PlayStation 4 exclusive, Days Gone. PlayStation VR will also be part of the fun, with upcoming releases like Trover Saves the Universe. The full list of titles are currently unknown, but it’ll be sure to be filled with plenty of high-profile games. (All demos will be on the PS4 Pro.)

Here are the planned stops on the Road to Greatness tour for 2019:

4/19-4/20 – Salt Lake Comic Con (Salt Lake City, UT)

4/26-4/28 – Something in the Water (Virginia Beach, VA)

5/3-5/5 – Beale St Music Festival (Memphis, TN)

5/10-5/12 – KaaBoo Texas (Arlington, TX)

5/16-5/19 – Hangout Festival (Gulf Shores, AL)

5/23-5/26 – Phoenix Comic Fest (Phoenix, AZ)

5/31-6/2 – Bunbury Music Festival (Cincinnati, OH)

6/6-6/9 – CMA Fest (Nashville, TN)

6/14-6/16 – Celebrity Fan Fest (San Antonio, TX)

6/20-6/23 – Firefly Festival (Dover, DE)

6/26-7/7 – Summerfest (Milwaukee, WI)

7/5/-7/9 – MLB All Star Game (Cleveland, OH)

7/18-7/21 – Country Thunder (Twin Lakes, WI)

7/26-7/28 – QuickCheck NJ Festival of Ballooning (Readington, NJ)

8/2-8/10 – Musikfest (Bethlehem, NJ)

8/16-8/18 – Silicon Valley Comic Con (San Jose, CA)

8/25-8/29 – GameStop Expo (Nashville, TN)

8/30-9/1 – Bumbershot (Seattle, WA)

9/13-9/15 – KaaBoo (San Diego, CA)

9/28-9/30 – Miramar Air Show (San Diego, CA)

10/5-10/6 – CA Capital Air Show (Sacramento, CA)

10/19-10/20 – Wings over Houston Show (Houston, TX)

TBD – Six Flags Fright Fest (Atlanta, GA)

11/2-11/3 – Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show (Pensacola, FL)

11/16-11/17 – Thunderbirds Air Show (Nellis AFB, NV)

12/24-12/29 – Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ)

1/9-1/13 – National Championship (New Orleans, LA)

Will you be checking any of these stops out? What games are you looking forward to checking out? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]