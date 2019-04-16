Given the success of the recent Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s not mind blowing that Capcom might be working on the sequel, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. After all, the two take place around the same time as one another, so they sort of go hand in hand. Well, we might be getting our wish, as the Resident Evil Twitter page just dropped a subtle hint for those savvy enough to pick up on it.

If you take a look at the tweet below, you can clearly see an image of a destroyed wall—one that was destroyed prior to Claire and Leon arriving to the police station. The cheeky caption, “What do YOU think happened to the wall here?” hints that it could be Nemesis from Resident Evil 3. If you’re unaware, many of the events in Resident Evil 3 happen before Resident Evil 2, so it makes sense that Nemesis would have visited the RPD beforehand.

Clearly something or someone doesn’t understand the concept of doors… What do YOU think happened to the wall here?#RE2 pic.twitter.com/jJF2hjJlzj — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 16, 2019

It’s not a confirmation or anything, but it seems like a no-brainer that Capcom is working on the next entry, which will hopefully run exactly like RE2. This could also buy the studio more time as it works on a possible Resident Evil 8, which hasn’t been officially revealed, but is also likely in development.

Capcom seems to be on an upward trajectory, as many of its recent projects have been met with critical and commercial success. Titles like Resident Evil 7, Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry 5, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy have been praised by many. Oh and of course, Resident Evil 2.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Resident Evil 3: Nemesis were to be officially revealed soon, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. For now, we can still enjoy the vast library of aforementioned Capcom games. Or maybe you fancy the newly announced Capcom Home Arcade, a plug-in-play arcade fight stick with 16 classic Capcom games.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake.

[Source: Twitter]