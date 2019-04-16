PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 16, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Ghost Giant ($24.99)

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher ($19.99)

QuiVR ($24.99)

Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

PS4 Demos

Gladiator: Blades of Fury

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives TIME PILOT ($7.99)

Axis Football 2018 ($19.99)

CONSTRUCTOR PLUS Game ($19.99)

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition ($104.99)

Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Dark Quest 2 ($14.99)

Dreams Creator Early Access ($29.99)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN ($59.99)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN Ultimate Edition ($89.99)

Graveyard Keeper ($19.99)

Heaven’s vault ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

Human: Fall Flat Dark Bundle ($7.49)

Iron Snout ($3.99)

My Time at Portia ($29.99)

Path to Mnemosyne ($9.99)

Please, Don’t Touch Anything ($9.99)

Royal Roads ($9.99)

Shadowgate ($19.99)

Snooker 19 ($34.99)

Snooker Nation Championship ($8.79)

Tarot Readings Premium ($8.99)

WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS (Free to play)

WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS – DELUXE EDITION ($59.99)

WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS – PREMIUM EDITION ($29.99)

WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS – ULTIMATE EDITION ($109.99)

World War Z ($39.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Conan Exiles: Treasures of Turan Pack ($9.99)

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle ($29.99)

Conan Exiles – Year 2 Season Pass ($29.99)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN DLC ($0.99 and up)

Farm Together – Ginger Pack ($3.99)

Farm Together – Jalapeno Pack ($3.99)

Fire Pro Wrestling world – Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight ($14.99)

Dynasty warriors 9 DLC ($2.99 and up)

Fate/EXTELLA LINK DLC ($0.99 and up)

GRIP DLC ($1.99 and up)

Megalith: Shade DLC ($3.99)

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Monster Energy Cup ($5.99)

My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set ($2.99)

Nelke & the LA: Season Pass ‘Legendary Town Building Set’ ($54.99)

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists ~Ateliers of the New World~ DLC ($3.49 each)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai ($3.99)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack ($8.99)

Ride 3 Free pack 7 (Free)

Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack ($9.99)

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Trophy Lodge Spring Creek Manor ($3.99)

Train Sim World: DB BR 182 ($19.99)

Trials Rising Jungle Rider Pack ($4.99)

Trials Rising – Sixty Six ($7.99)

Trials Rising Wild West Rider Pack ($4.99)

World War Z – Lobo Weapon Pack ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Iron Snout ($3.99)

Next Page: European Update »