Recently, Sony’s own Mark Cerny revealed some of the PlayStation 5’s specs in a behind closed doors tech demo of sorts. One of the most important things that was revealed is that the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible in some form.

Currently, we only know that it is backwards compatible with the PlayStation 4, as it is based partly off of the PlayStation 4’s architecture. However, very little is known, in terms of specifics. Will the PlayStation 5 support backwards compatibility for Sony’s other systems like the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3? Time will tell.

Backwards compatibility was always a staple for PlayStation consoles up until the second run of PlayStation 3s, and even on PS4 it isn’t an impossible feat. Sony currently sells backwards compatibility in the form of a PlayStation Now subscription, which allows you to stream PlayStation 3 games to your PlayStation 4.

You can also purchase PlayStation 2 Classics from a section of the PlayStation Store. These PlayStation 2 games have had their resolution increased to 1080p, and even come with trophies as an added touch, something that the original PlayStation 2 titles did not feature. These PlayStation 2 games are running on a form of emulation software . It would be nice to see Sony return to form by allowing players to play games from other eras.

PlayStation is skipping E3 2019, so don’t expect to hear anything more about the PlayStation 5 any time soon. Cerny only spoke about hardware and the tech end of things, like how it is PSVR compatible, and not games, live services, prices or anything along those lines. It won’t be out in 2019. We will have to wait until who knows when to hear more information about PlayStation’s next-generation console. Perhaps they will speak more about the PlayStation 5 at this year’s PlayStation Experience event, but that is simply speculation on my part.

[Source: WIRED]