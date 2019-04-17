Start saving up your gil as the first ever Final Fantasy VII concert will debut in Los Angeles on June 9, 2019. The event takes place a few days before E3. Hmm…interesting.

The Final Fantasy VII – A Symphonic Reunion concert will be solely dedicated to Cloud’s PS1 adventure (that’s now available on almost as many platforms as Skyrim). It will be performed live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and prices start at, wait for it… $77.77. Clever. Tickets will be available for pre-sale on April 20 at 12pm PDT.

Announcing FINAL FANTASY VII – A Symphonic Reunion, the first ever official concert dedicated to #FinalFantasy VII 🎵 📅 June 9, 2019

⏰ 6pm PDT

🌎 Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles Pre-sale tickets available on April 20 from 12pm PDT at https://t.co/qaSpu88jhb Prices start at $77.77 pic.twitter.com/f2QcIy237m — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) April 17, 2019

Arnie Roth will be conducting the orchestra. He is a Grammy Award winning musician, who previously worked on the Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy and PLAY! A Video Game Symphony concerts. PlayStation LifeStyle interviewed Roth about Distant Worlds back in 2014.

More than 100 musicians will take the stage in front of a giant HD projection. Videos will be played showing Final Fantasy VII’s moments along with the iconic music. Square Enix says that there will be “intense and deep emotions not to be missed.” Aerith’s theme during that death scene, anyone?

An event not to be missed, huh? Square Enix has a history of revealing new trailers and information on an upcoming project just before E3. Case in point: Kingdom Hearts III. During the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra event, Square Enix surprised fans with a new trailer for KH3 a few days before both E3 2017 and E3 2018. Perhaps we could finally see a new trailer from the Final Fantasy VII Remake? Could this become a yearly tradition for the fan favorite JRPG publisher? We’ll just have to wait and see. The last trailer for the game was shown at PlayStation Experience 2015. Take a look below:





There has been a push of Final Fantasy VII content as of recent. Square Enix last week published a 21-minute behind-the-scenes video. The developers of the game discussed their favorite moments and some intriguing details about how development progressed. For example, the game could have been in 2D instead of its final 3D look! Final Fantasy VII also finally made its first appearance on a Nintendo console in the 22 years since its release on March 26, 2019 with a Switch port of the classic game.

Do you think we’ll finally see a new Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer this year? Let us know!