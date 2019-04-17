Blizzard Entertainment’s teamwork-focused, multiplayer shooter, Overwatch, will be going free-to-play for a limited time. Why? Well, it’s to coincide with the game’s latest event, Storm Rising.

Players who have never had a chance to try Overwatch before can now play the game for free starting on April 16, 2019. The trial period ends on April 23, 2019. This free sample comes with all of the game’s playable characters too, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on someone you’d like to try. Overwatch currently features 29 different characters, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. These 29 characters are separated into three specific roles: Tank, Damage, and Support.

Overwatch also features 27 maps and seven different game modes. Four of these modes, Assault, Control, Escort, and Hybrid, are playable through quick play or competitive play. The other three modes are Capture the Flag, Deathmatch, and Elimination, and they are available through the game’s Arcade section. Each map requires teamwork, general map knowledge, and strategy to win, so make sure you stick with your team and focus on the objective!

If you are looking to buy the game after the free trial ends, look no further. The US PlayStation Store currently has the Overwatch Legendary Edition on sale for $19.79, which is about 67% off. This deal is only available until April 23, 2019, so be sure to take advantage of these savings while they last. Since the progress from the free trial period will carry over into the full game, there has never been a better time to dive into Overwatch.

Will you be checking out Overwatch‘s free trial? Are you excited for the game’s newest event, Storm Rising? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Blizzard Entertainment]