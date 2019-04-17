It’s been known for a while that Netflix’s The Witcher would arrive sometime in the next couple of years. Now, the streaming giant has narrowed down the potential release date even further. According to Netflix Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, the Henry Cavill-led television series will drop onto the service in the last quarter of 2019.

During a recent investor call, relayed by Deadline, Sarandos revealed The Witcher show is on track to launch in Q4 2019. That means fans can expect to experience Geralt of Rivia’s all-new live action adventures sometime in the last three months of the year. At present, a more specified release date has yet to be offered.

In addition to Henry Cavill, the series, which is currently filming in Hungary, will star Into the Badlands‘ Freya Allan, who’s playing Ciri. Anya Charlota of Wanderlust fame will feature in the series, too, bringing Yennefer of Vengerberg to life. For the show’s pilot season, a slew of other beloved characters from The Witcher are set to appear, as well. These characters include Triss Merigold, played by Hollyoaks‘ Anna Shaffer, Frangilla Vigo, Cahir, Jaskier (aka Dandelion), and many more.

A former co-executive producer and writer on other Netflix series (Daredevil, The Defenders), Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is helming The Witcher as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Alik Sakharov, whose TV credits include Game of Thrones, Black Sails, and The Americans, was hired to direct The Witcher’s pilot episode.

Details on the series itself remain scarce, as far as plot is concerned. However, it’s been made clear on numerous occasions that Netflix’s adaption will follow Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, as opposed to CD Projekt RED’s trilogy of games. The absence of concrete information about the series also extends to footage, as trailers and official photos have yet to hit the web. Yet, a few images from show’s set have recently leaked online.

