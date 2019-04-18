About a month out from its release, Konami has finally revealed the full lineup for the first Castlevania Anniversary Collection. The eight-game collection comprises titles from the early days of Castlevania, including a game that hasn’t yet been released outside of Japan. You can experience them all when the Castlevania Anniversary Collection releases on May 16, 2019.

When the collection was first announced, it was confirmed that it would include Castlevania, Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, and Super Castlevania IV. Here are the four additional games that complete the collection:

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest

Castlevania The Adventure

Castlevania Bloodlines

Kid Dracula

The release of Kid Dracula is an interesting one, as this is the first time the NES version of the game hasn’t been released outside of Japan. You may recall that these were all of the games on our wishlist for the collection. Well, technically we put Castlevania The Adventure ReBirth, which is a WiiWare remake of Castlevania The Adventure. However, having the original version does fit in with the rest of this collection.

The collection also includes a bonus ebook. Though details on its contents are currently unknown, it will include an interview with Adi Shankar, who currently produces the Castlevania animated series on Netflix.

The collection is part of Konami’s 50th anniversary celebration. To celebrate this milestone, the publisher will be releasing titles from all throughout its history. The Konami Arcade Classics Collection is out now, and includes some of Konami’s most famous arcade games. There’s also the Contra Anniversary Collection, which comes out sometime in Summer 2019.

While a second Castlevania Anniversary Collection hasn’t been announced yet, the use of “first” all but confirms it. However, what games it could include are currently unknown. Casltevania Requiem, which includes Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood released back in 2018. Whether a new collection will include these games or not is unknown. However, there are plenty of games in the series to pull from.

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection will release on May 16, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.