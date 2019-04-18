The saga concerning why Troy Baker didn’t reprise the role of Rhys for Borderlands 3 continues. This time, the actor’s responded to a claim by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, wherein Pitchford alleged Baker turned down the job. According to Baker, this couldn’t be further from the truth. As he explained during the fan convention in Melbourne, Australia, it was Gearbox who told him he wouldn’t be reprising the role.

Baker reiterated his claim and addressed Pitchford’s statement on the matter in a recent interview with OnlySP. He told the publication the following during an interview at Supanova Comic Con & Gaming:

I didn’t say I wasn’t coming back. I said I would love to come back. [Gearbox] said I wasn’t coming back. Their timeline tells an interesting story, so I… I think it’s interesting that Randy Pitchford tweeted out that I turned it down. And, then, he said he “heard” that I turned it down… I would fact-check before I tweeted out to the internet.

It seems confusion still abounds. Perhaps the truth, or the details close enough to it, will never actually be known. Regardless, Rhys’ small role in Borderlands 3 will be voiced by another actor, who’s not yet been identified.

To see the full interview with OnlySp, check out the video below, which also features Nolan North:

One actor that has been confirmed to return to their beloved Borderlands role is Ashly Burch. According to Pitchford, Burch will indeed lend her voice to the overly charismatic Tiny Tina. Like several other characters from Borderlands‘ past, it’s unclear how much of a role Tiny Tina will play in this upcoming adventure.

Troy Baker on Randy Pitchford's Claims About Borderlands 3 Rhys Role WATCH GALLERY

Borderlands 3 will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on September 13th. Three special editions will launch alongside the new release. All are currently available for preorder at retail and on online stores.

[Source: OnlySP]

