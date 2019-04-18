God of War Creator David Jaffe Making New Game

David Jaffe, creator of the God of War series, has announced that he is working on a new single player, story focused game in a Twitter thread where he commented on an interview with Uncharted series creator, Amy Hennig. Not much is known about his new project, but hopefully Jaffe could hit this one out of the park.

Jaffe was behind series like God of War and Twisted Metal. Unfortunately, his most recent project Drawn to Death was nowhere near as successful as God of War. As such, The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency had no choice but to cancel its next project, lay off the majority of its staff, and eventually close its doors in 2018.

Jaffe said that his new project will be about three to four hours long, as he has “been complaining about long SP games for years”.

The new game I’m designing is single Player, story based, and designed (and BUDGETED) to be played/completed in 3-4 hours. Is that the future? Or is that DOA? Dunno. But as a Player, man, that’s what I am DYING for these days! 🙂 — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) April 17, 2019

Jaffe expressed uncertainty as to whether or not this new game would be dead on arrival, but stated that it is the type of game he has been dying to play lately. One Twitter user brought up games like Inside, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Firewatch, stating that due to their age, they doesn’t have 100 hours to pour into a game. Jaffe offered this reply:

Inside, Edith Finch, and Firewatch are some of my favorite games of the last few years- hands down! — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) April 17, 2019

Another thing that Jaffe discussed briefly was the price point that he is aiming to hit with this title. One Twitter user expressed that they were hopeful the game would be on the cheaper side and said, “Hopefully it is $25 or less.” Jaffe replied, “I’m hoping it’s less.” This is no doubt a positive thing, seeing as most people who play video games probably aren’t keen on spending $60 on a three-to-four hour long game.

