April 20th is nearly upon us. Of course, this day warrants celebration for a couple of key reasons. Chief among them—for the purposes of this website—is that it marks the one year anniversary of God of War’s 2018 release. On social media, Santa Monica Studio has been in full on celebration mode for the last several days. Now, the team is commemorating the special occasion with another exciting announcement. Mondo will soon launch God of War anniversary merchandise in the form of a Kratos figure, limited edition poster, and two pins.

The Kratos “deluxe figure” is a 1/6 scale model. Additional details about the figure are not known, though it appears to be the same one teased ahead of San Diego Comic Con 2018. A limited edition Matt Tayler-designed screen printed poster will feature in the anniversary collection from Mondo, as well. How limited the poster will be remains under wraps. Finally, fans will have the chance to get their hands on two pins designed by Nicolas Delort. One pin features Kratos wielding the Leviathan Axe, while Atreus and his bow make up the other.

Presently, none of the items have price tags attached, but those interested in keeping an eye out can visit Mondo’s website to sign up for sale-related alerts. These alerts are bound to begin rolling out in the coming days, as the Kratos figure will become available on April 29th. The limited edition poster and pins will go on sale a day later on April 30th.

To get a good look at all three of the God of War anniversary items from Mondo, check out the image gallery below:

Mondo Announces Awesome God of War Anniversary Merchandise WATCH GALLERY

Another way to celebrate God of War’s first year anniversary is by downloading the free PlayStation 4 theme and avatar pack. A God of War card game, slated to release sometime this summer, is also in the works by CMON.

[Source: Santa Monica Studio on Twitter]