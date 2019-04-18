While Mortal Kombat 11 won’t require players to maintain a constant internet connection, reports claim many features will be locked if people venture offline. These features include gear unlocks, access to The Krypt, trophies and achievements, and access to the Towers of Time mode.

Reportedly, a NetherRealm developer originally broke the news in a since deleted tweet. Of course, the detail about some of Mortal Kombat 11’s features requiring an online connection found its way on Reddit. Not long thereafter, a user on ResetEra, Tyaren, who owns an early copy of the title, confirmed the news. According to Tyaren, even with the day one patch installed, features such as unlocking gear, The Krypt, and Towers of Time are all inaccessible when playing offline. Story Mode and Klassic Towers are available regardless of online functionality, however.

To an extent, the selective demand for an online connection is understandable. Towers of Time mode, for instance, is an ever-changing series of challenges that will consistently receive updates. This mode will also have leaderboard functionality embedded within it. Yet, why The Krypt and gear unlocks may necessitate an internet connection remains a mystery. Regardless, perhaps it’s best to withhold judgement until either NetherRealm or Warner Bros. officially corroborates all of the above information.

As evidenced by this news, there still exists plenty to learn about the latest Mortal Kombat entry. In fact, NetherRealm is likely holding on to a couple of character reveals. So far, MK11‘s roster includes: Baraka, Cassie Cage, Cetrion (newcomer), D’Vorah, Erron Black, Frost, Geras (newcomer), Jacqui Briggs, Jade, Jax Briggs, Johnny Cage, Kabal, Kano, Kitana, The Kollector (newcomer), Kotal Kahn, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Noob Saibot, Raiden, Scorpion, Shang Tsung (DLC), Shao Kahn (preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 11’s release date is nearly upon us. The game franchise’s next installment will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23rd.

[Source: Reddit, ResetEra via MP1st]

