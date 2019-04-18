Big news for Telltale’s Walking Dead fans! Skybound Games has just announced The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, a collection of every game in the Telltale Walking Dead series. This means you get 50 hours of gameplay and 23 different episodes across multiple games. Plus, you’ll get to enjoy bonuses like graphical upgrades and behind the scenes features.

There are three different packages to choose from, each including different items. Here are the three options you have to choose from:

Protector Pack ($99.99) – “School for Troubled Youth” shirt, Clementine & Lee Pins, Kenny Cap, Clementine Nesting Dolls, and a Disco Broccoli Plush.

“School for Troubled Youth” shirt, Clementine & Lee Pins, Kenny Cap, Clementine Nesting Dolls, and a Disco Broccoli Plush. Guardian Pack ($249.99) – Packed in a box with gold stamped signatures from the Still Not Bitten team, includes all items from Protector Edition, plus Clementine & Lee figurines, and a Clementine Art print from comic book artists Eric

– Packed in a box with gold stamped signatures from the Still Not Bitten team, includes all items from Protector Edition, plus Clementine & Lee figurines, and a Clementine Art print from comic book artists Eric Signature Pack ($349.99) – Packed in a signature stamped box, includes hand-signed art print from the Still Not Bitten team, voiceover artists and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Also includes all items from the Guardian Edition. Only 100 available!

Preorders are live now, and the package will release in September of 2019 for the PS4 and other platforms.

While the prices are a tad egregious, this is a neat way of celebrating a beloved series. At this time, it’s unclear if there will be a package that only contains the games without physical goods. It doesn’t appear like there will be, based on Skybound’s preorder options.

This comes seven months after the closure of Telltale Games, the studio behind the development of most of the series before Skybound Games took over at the end of last year. If you’re unaware, Skybound Games is a division of Skybound Entertainment, the company that owns the rights to The Walking Dead. Thanks to them, the final season of the Telltale Games series was able to be completed in February 2019.

[Source: Skybound]