Microïds and PlayMagic will release a remake of the cult classic first-person shooter XIII on PS4 this November.

Coming to store shelves and digital on November 13, 2019 XIII‘s remake will have modernized graphics, sound, and animations that will maintain the original style of the game. The developer aims to allow fans to rediscover the game, while new players can experience this cult classic with reworked gameplay mechanics and a modern look and feel. Microïds has teased that more information will be coming soon.

No gameplay has been shown yet, but Microïds released a trailer to coincide with the announcement:

In XIII, a soldier named Thirteen (surprise?) finds himself injured on Brighton Beach with a small key and a XIII tattoo (again, surprise?) next to his clavicle. What makes things worse is that he has amnesia. Soon, he finds out he is accused of killing the President of the United States. He has to find answers to figure out his past throughout the 34 level campaign.

XIII originally came out on PS2, Gamecube, Xbox, PC, and Mac back in 2003 to a fairly positive critical response. That was long before we were around to review it, however, our sister site Game Revolution thought it was simply okay. The reviewer thought it has poor AI, boring weapons, and a bland multiplayer mode. Perhaps, these aspects of the original game can be reworked for the remake.

XIII is based on the Belgian comic book series of the same name by Jean Van Hamme and William Vance. The first five volumes of XIII were originally adapted into video game form by Ubisoft Paris. The studio also developed Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc, Watch Dogs 2, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

The remake is being handled by PlayMagic, a studio based in Malta. PlayMagic was established in 2014 and is made up of developers who have previously worked on the Call of Duty, Condemned, Sonic, and Operation Flashpoint series, among others. They are currently hard at work on four projects, one of which includes XIII, across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and virtual reality platforms (though XIII has not been confirmed for VR).