One Piece World Seeker Zoro DLC

Roronoa Zoro will be the latest character to join the cast of One Piece: World Seeker. Fans of the game can look forward to playing as Zoro this summer, when the first DLC story episode drops for One Piece: World Seeker. The first episode will center around Zoro, and is set within a mysterious secret factory located below Jail Island. Not much else is known about the story episode, so stay tuned for more information regarding the DLC when it is revealed.

If you are unfamiliar with Zoro, he is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates and is also a former Bounty Hunter. His goal is to become the greatest swordsman of all time. Zoro has green hair, which he is often teased about, and carries three swords tied together with a haramaki on his right hip. His main sword is called “Wado Ichimonji”, his other two swords are replaced over time when they get damaged or broken. Zoro first acquired this esteemed sword after the death of his childhood rival and friend, Kuina. Kuina was a child prodigy with a sword, and could even overpower adults in a sword fight. Kuina beat Zoro in practice 2001 consecutive times. They made a vow that one of them would eventually become the world’s greatest swordsman, so after her death Zoro asked her father for her sword, and promised to accomplish their shared dream of becoming the world’s greatest swordsman.

One Piece: World Seeker is an open-world game, and is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You play as Monkey D. Luffy, the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates. The game features a complex combat system with a skill tree to level up, expansive areas to explore, and plenty of quests to complete. PlayStation Lifestyle’s own, Lucas White, had this to say about the game in our review:

Series mangaka Eiichiro Oda both supervised the storytelling and contributed new characters, and Kohei Tanaka, the composer for the anime series, is also credited here as the composer. Talent from Shueisha and Toei Animation are also involved in various capacity, the end result being a video game that feels right at home in the One Piece universe in a way that really hasn’t happened before. It looks, sounds, reads, and feels like a real part of the series.

Are you excited to play the One Piece World Seeker Zoro DLC this summer? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Ryokutya2089; Via: Siliconera]