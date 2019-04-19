Borderlands 2 brought a new status effect to the shooter series with the debut of the slag element. Slag weapons coat enemies with a purple goo, which then increases the amount of damage effected enemies take. Apparently, fans should not expect this particular element to reappear in Borderlands 3. In fact, according to Gearbox Software CEO, Randy Pitchford, slag has been replaced by another element.

In Borderlands 3, the slag element is being substituted with a new type of elemental damage. As Pitchford explained in a Twitter exchange with a fan, the new element, which mimics “nuclear radiation,” will be somewhat similar to slag. Check out Pitchford’s brief explanation of the matter in the following tweet:

There is no slag – we replaced it with something that actually makes a little sense. The new “element” damage type, which is like a nuclear radiation effect, has a similar effect to slag (increased vulnerability by those affected) and also has a damage-over-time component. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 16, 2019

Of course, without gameplay footage to reference, it is not yet clear how this nuclear radiation effect will work. Hopefully, it all becomes readily apparent during the upcoming gameplay reveal event for Borderlands 3. Gearbox plans to host the event on the official Borderlands Twitch channel on May 1st at 1:00pm EDT. 30 minutes prior to the show’s start, the studio will stream a pre-show; what this may include is not currently known. During the gameplay reveal itself, details concerning Borderlands 3’s Vault Hunters, interplanetary travel, and loot are all set to emerge in some capacity.

Borderlands 3 will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on September 13th. Preorders for the game are currently available in digital and retail stores. Additionally, preorders are live for the game’s three special editions.

[Source: Randy Pitchford on Twitter]