It’s a holiday weekend for many, and what better way to spend it than playing some video games? Sony certainly wants to take advantage of the extra time off, and a brand new Flash Sale is now live on the PlayStation Store. Some of this year’s biggest games, like Ace Combat 7, Metro Exodus, and The Division 2 are available at a reduced price, as well as some of 2018’s notable titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

The sale ends on April 22, 2019 promptly at 8 am EST, so be sure to take advantage of these deals now.

Here is everything featured in this sale. Let us know how many of these games are on your radar:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown ($35.99) Deluxe Edition ($63.74)

Almost There ($5.99)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ($19.79) Deluxe Edition ($26.39) Gold Edition ($32.99) Ultimate Edition ($39.59)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade ($14.99)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass ($23.99)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass ($23.99)

Call of Cthulhu ($35.99)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($23.99)

Creed: Rise to Glory ($14.99)

Drowning ($1.74)

Genesis Alpha One ($17.99)

Hello Neighbor ($17.99)

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek ($17.99)

Just Cause 4 ($29.99) Digital Deluxe Edition ($34.99) Gold Edition ($44.99)

Killing Floor 2 ($9.89)

Killing Floor Incursion ($9.99)

Kingdom of Blades ($5.99)

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 ($3.99)

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows ($9.99)

Metro Exodus ($44.99) Gold Edition ($63.79)

Omen of Sorrow ($27.49)

Planet RX-13 ($2.99)

SENRAN KAGURA: Burst Re:Newal ($27.99) Tailor-Made Edition ($34.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($29.99) Croft Edition ($44.99) Digital Deluxe Edition ($34.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass ($17.99)

Slime Rancher ($11.99)

Sonic Forces ($17.99)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole ($14.99) Gold Edition ($22.49)

South Park: The Video Game Collection ($31.99)

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle ($49.49)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($29.99)

Street Rats ($3.99) Deluxe Edition ($4.79)

Stellaris: Console Edition ($29.99) Deluxe Edition ($44.99)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! ($24.99)

The Bridge ($1.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection ($24.99) 1500 Crowns ($11.99) 3000 Crowns ($18.74) 5500 Crowns ($27.99) 14000 Crowns ($64.99) 21000 Crowns ($11.99)

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game ($27.99)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 ($49.79) Gold Edition ($79.99) Ultimate Edition ($95.99)

Tumblestone ($4.99)

Vampyr ($23.99)

Yakuza Kiwami ($24.99)

[Source: PlayStation Store]