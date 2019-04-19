It’s a holiday weekend for many, and what better way to spend it than playing some video games? Sony certainly wants to take advantage of the extra time off, and a brand new Flash Sale is now live on the PlayStation Store. Some of this year’s biggest games, like Ace Combat 7, Metro Exodus, and The Division 2 are available at a reduced price, as well as some of 2018’s notable titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.
The sale ends on April 22, 2019 promptly at 8 am EST, so be sure to take advantage of these deals now.
Here is everything featured in this sale. Let us know how many of these games are on your radar:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown ($35.99)
- Deluxe Edition ($63.74)
- Almost There ($5.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ($19.79)
- Deluxe Edition ($26.39)
- Gold Edition ($32.99)
- Ultimate Edition ($39.59)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade ($14.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass ($23.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass ($23.99)
- Call of Cthulhu ($35.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($23.99)
- Creed: Rise to Glory ($14.99)
- Drowning ($1.74)
- Genesis Alpha One ($17.99)
- Hello Neighbor ($17.99)
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek ($17.99)
- Just Cause 4 ($29.99)
- Digital Deluxe Edition ($34.99)
- Gold Edition ($44.99)
- Killing Floor 2 ($9.89)
- Killing Floor Incursion ($9.99)
- Kingdom of Blades ($5.99)
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 ($3.99)
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows ($9.99)
- Metro Exodus ($44.99)
- Gold Edition ($63.79)
- Omen of Sorrow ($27.49)
- Planet RX-13 ($2.99)
- SENRAN KAGURA: Burst Re:Newal ($27.99)
- Tailor-Made Edition ($34.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($29.99)
- Croft Edition ($44.99)
- Digital Deluxe Edition ($34.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass ($17.99)
- Slime Rancher ($11.99)
- Sonic Forces ($17.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole ($14.99)
- Gold Edition ($22.49)
- South Park: The Video Game Collection ($31.99)
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle ($49.49)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($29.99)
- Street Rats ($3.99)
- Deluxe Edition ($4.79)
- Stellaris: Console Edition ($29.99)
- Deluxe Edition ($44.99)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! ($24.99)
- The Bridge ($1.99)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection ($24.99)
- 1500 Crowns ($11.99)
- 3000 Crowns ($18.74)
- 5500 Crowns ($27.99)
- 14000 Crowns ($64.99)
- 21000 Crowns ($11.99)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game ($27.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 ($49.79)
- Gold Edition ($79.99)
- Ultimate Edition ($95.99)
- Tumblestone ($4.99)
- Vampyr ($23.99)
- Yakuza Kiwami ($24.99)
[Source: PlayStation Store]