Celebrate Easter With a Brand New PlayStation Store Flash Sale

playstation store flash sale

It’s a holiday weekend for many, and what better way to spend it than playing some video games? Sony certainly wants to take advantage of the extra time off, and a brand new Flash Sale is now live on the PlayStation Store. Some of this year’s biggest games, like Ace Combat 7Metro Exodus, and The Division 2 are available at a reduced price, as well as some of 2018’s notable titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

The sale ends on April 22, 2019 promptly at 8 am EST, so be sure to take advantage of these deals now.

Here is everything featured in this sale. Let us know how many of these games are on your radar:

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown ($35.99)
    • Deluxe Edition ($63.74)
  • Almost There ($5.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ($19.79)
    • Deluxe Edition ($26.39)
    • Gold Edition ($32.99)
    • Ultimate Edition ($39.59)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade ($14.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass ($23.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass ($23.99)
  • Call of Cthulhu ($35.99)
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($23.99)
  • Creed: Rise to Glory ($14.99)
  • Drowning ($1.74)
  • Genesis Alpha One ($17.99)
  • Hello Neighbor ($17.99)
  • Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek ($17.99)
  • Just Cause 4 ($29.99)
    • Digital Deluxe Edition ($34.99)
    • Gold Edition ($44.99)
  • Killing Floor 2 ($9.89)
  • Killing Floor Incursion ($9.99)
  • Kingdom of Blades ($5.99)
  • Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 ($3.99)
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows ($9.99)
  • Metro Exodus ($44.99)
    • Gold Edition ($63.79)
  • Omen of Sorrow ($27.49)
  • Planet RX-13 ($2.99)
  • SENRAN KAGURA: Burst Re:Newal ($27.99)
    • Tailor-Made Edition ($34.99)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider ($29.99)
    • Croft Edition ($44.99)
    • Digital Deluxe Edition ($34.99)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass ($17.99)
  • Slime Rancher ($11.99)
  • Sonic Forces ($17.99)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole ($14.99)
    • Gold Edition ($22.49)
  • South Park: The Video Game Collection ($31.99)
  • Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle ($49.49)
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($29.99)
  • Street Rats ($3.99)
    • Deluxe Edition ($4.79)
  • Stellaris: Console Edition ($29.99)
    • Deluxe Edition ($44.99)
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! ($24.99)
  • The Bridge ($1.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection ($24.99)
    • 1500 Crowns ($11.99)
    • 3000 Crowns ($18.74)
    • 5500 Crowns ($27.99)
    • 14000 Crowns ($64.99)
    • 21000 Crowns ($11.99)
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game ($27.99)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 ($49.79)
    • Gold Edition ($79.99)
    • Ultimate Edition ($95.99)
  • Tumblestone ($4.99)
  • Vampyr ($23.99)
  • Yakuza Kiwami ($24.99)

[Source: PlayStation Store]