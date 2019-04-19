Prime 1 Studio has just unveiled a new Shadow of the Colossus collector’s statue. It will be priced at $830 dollars and requires a deposit of $82.90. This collector’s statue is brings the game’s first Colossus, Valus, to life. You may remember Wander encountered it in the Forbidden Lands early into the game’s story.

The Valus statue will feature LED light up eyes, as well as the iconic Magic Sigil on the crest of its head. Fans of the game will no doubt recognize the latter as the main weakness of the Colossus in-game. The statue will represent this well. It will include Wander atop the statue, right as he is about to strike the beast in its weak point.

In addition to Wander, other accessories will come with Valus. It comes with two interchangeable crests, one with the Magic Sigil and one without. (This means you can use whichever version you prefer.) The exclusive edition of the statue will also include an Agro Statue to commemorate Wanders faithful steed, so make sure to grab the exclusive edition if you want the horse too.

Shadow of the Colossus first released in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, and it became an instant classic. The scale of the bosses you fought in-game were nothing short of impressive, and its graphics were ahead of the time for a PlayStation 2 title. The Shadow of the Colossus remake for the PlayStation 4 was released in 2018. It featured higher resolution graphics and breathed even more life into the game’s world through the addition of things like trees and more foliage. If you thought the original game looked good back in 2005, you should see its world captured in all its beauty on current gen hardware.

Here are the Valus statue specifications.

First Colossus Size approx. 18 inches tall [H: 46.8cm W: 49.1cm D: 50.8cm]

LED Light-up function on Eyes and the Magic Sigil symbol

One (1) designed theme base

One (1) interchangeable crest with fur

One (1) interchangeable crest with Wander about to hit on the glowing Magic Sigil

One (1) Agro statue (For Exclusive version only)

Agro Size approx. 2 inches tall [H: 5.3cm W: 6.7cm D:2.9cm] (For Exclusive version only)

Will you be picking up one of these Shadow of the Colossus statues? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Prime 1 Studio]