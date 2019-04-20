With Fallout 76 Patch 8 rolled out, Bethesda is hard at work on Patch 9, which will make improvements to C.A.M.P.s alongside adding new quests and features. Over on its blog, the developer outlined two major changes that it’ll be introducing via the next update.
Starting early May, your C.A.M.P. won’t take damage from players that you’re not hostile against in Adventure Mode. This follows Fallout 76‘s March update, which prevented players from dealing attack damage to non-hostile players. As long as you don’t target other players, your structures and objects will be safe.
Patch 9 will also make it easier for players to construct C.A.M.P.s as Bethesda will remove the requirement of placing all of a structure’s foundations on terrain. Players will only need to place the first foundation piece on terrain, giving them more freedom to build. This change won’t apply to Workshops.
In the same blog, Bethesda outlined upcoming weekly challenges and rewards for Survival Mode, which are as follows:
WEEK 7: MAY 7 – 13
Challenge: “Stake your Claim on the Wasteland”
- Objectives (Complete all three):
- Claim a Workshop
- Build a Turret, Trap, or Defensive Structure in a Workshop or your C.A.M.P.
- Kill a Human-like Creature
Reward: “Resolute Veteran” — Legendary Gatling Gun
- Reduce your target’s damage output by 20% for 3 seconds
- +10% damage while aiming
- +50 Damage Resistance while aiming
WEEK 8: MAY 14 – 20
Challenge: “Team Up”
- Objectives (Complete all four):
- Claim a Workshop while on a Team
- Complete a Quest while on a Team
- Kill a Scorchbeast while on a Team
- Revive a Player while on a Team
Reward: “Commander’s Charge” — Legendary Revolutionary Sword
- 40% faster swing speed
- Damage increased after each consecutive hit on the same target
- +1 Agility
WEEK 9: MAY 21 – 27
Challenge: “See the Light”
- Objectives (Complete all four):
- Kill a Firefly
- Kill an Enemy with an Energy Weapon
- Take a Camera Picture in Stormy Weather
- Build a light in a Workshop or C.A.M.P.
Reward: “Night Light” — Legendary Tesla Rifle
- Damage increases at night and decreases during the day
- 25% faster fire rate
- +1 Perception
WEEK 10: MAY 28 – JUNE 3
Challenge: “Go on a Fishing Expedition”
- Objectives (Complete all four):
- Kill an Aquatic or Semi-aquatic Creature
- Cook a Meal using meat from an Aquatic Creature
- Claim the Workshop: Lakeside Cabins
- Complete a Quest or Event in the Cranberry Bog
Reward: “Kingfisher” — Legendary Harpoon Gun
- +30% damage to Mirelurks and bugs
- V.A.T.S. critical shots do +50% damage
- Your V.A.T.S. critical meter fills 15% faster
WEEK 11: JUNE 4 – 10
Challenge: “Succumb to Depravity”
- Objectives (Complete all five):
- Cook a Meal while Intoxicated
- Eat Raw Meat
- Kill a Critter while Starving
- Kill a Human-like Creature with a Melee Weapon
- Claim a Workshop while Mutated
Reward: “Unstoppable Monster” — Legendary Deathclaw Gauntlet
- Does more damage the lower your health is.
- 40% more power attack damage
- Take 40% less damage while power attacking
WEEK 12: JUNE 11 – 17
Challenge: “Down on the Farm”
- Objectives (Complete all five):
- Plant a Crop in your C.A.M.P. or Workshops
- Harvest a Wild Plant or Fungus
- Milk a Brahmin successfully
- Kill a Creature with a Farm Tool
- Claim the Workshop at Billings Homestead
Reward: “Salt of the Earth” — Legendary Double-barrel shotgun
- Shoots an additional projectile
- +10% damage while aiming
- 15% faster reload
[Source: Bethesda]