With Fallout 76 Patch 8 rolled out, Bethesda is hard at work on Patch 9, which will make improvements to C.A.M.P.s alongside adding new quests and features. Over on its blog, the developer outlined two major changes that it’ll be introducing via the next update.

Starting early May, your C.A.M.P. won’t take damage from players that you’re not hostile against in Adventure Mode. This follows Fallout 76‘s March update, which prevented players from dealing attack damage to non-hostile players. As long as you don’t target other players, your structures and objects will be safe.

Patch 9 will also make it easier for players to construct C.A.M.P.s as Bethesda will remove the requirement of placing all of a structure’s foundations on terrain. Players will only need to place the first foundation piece on terrain, giving them more freedom to build. This change won’t apply to Workshops.

In the same blog, Bethesda outlined upcoming weekly challenges and rewards for Survival Mode, which are as follows:

WEEK 7: MAY 7 – 13

Challenge: “Stake your Claim on the Wasteland”

Objectives (Complete all three): Claim a Workshop Build a Turret, Trap, or Defensive Structure in a Workshop or your C.A.M.P. Kill a Human-like Creature



Reward: “Resolute Veteran” — Legendary Gatling Gun

Reduce your target’s damage output by 20% for 3 seconds

+10% damage while aiming

+50 Damage Resistance while aiming

WEEK 8: MAY 14 – 20

Challenge: “Team Up”

Objectives (Complete all four): Claim a Workshop while on a Team Complete a Quest while on a Team Kill a Scorchbeast while on a Team Revive a Player while on a Team



Reward: “Commander’s Charge” — Legendary Revolutionary Sword

40% faster swing speed

Damage increased after each consecutive hit on the same target

+1 Agility

WEEK 9: MAY 21 – 27

Challenge: “See the Light”

Objectives (Complete all four): Kill a Firefly Kill an Enemy with an Energy Weapon Take a Camera Picture in Stormy Weather Build a light in a Workshop or C.A.M.P.



Reward: “Night Light” — Legendary Tesla Rifle

Damage increases at night and decreases during the day

25% faster fire rate

+1 Perception

WEEK 10: MAY 28 – JUNE 3

Challenge: “Go on a Fishing Expedition”

Objectives (Complete all four): Kill an Aquatic or Semi-aquatic Creature Cook a Meal using meat from an Aquatic Creature Claim the Workshop: Lakeside Cabins Complete a Quest or Event in the Cranberry Bog



Reward: “Kingfisher” — Legendary Harpoon Gun

+30% damage to Mirelurks and bugs

V.A.T.S. critical shots do +50% damage

Your V.A.T.S. critical meter fills 15% faster

WEEK 11: JUNE 4 – 10

Challenge: “Succumb to Depravity”

Objectives (Complete all five): Cook a Meal while Intoxicated Eat Raw Meat Kill a Critter while Starving Kill a Human-like Creature with a Melee Weapon Claim a Workshop while Mutated



Reward: “Unstoppable Monster” — Legendary Deathclaw Gauntlet

Does more damage the lower your health is.

40% more power attack damage

Take 40% less damage while power attacking

WEEK 12: JUNE 11 – 17

Challenge: “Down on the Farm”

Objectives (Complete all five): Plant a Crop in your C.A.M.P. or Workshops Harvest a Wild Plant or Fungus Milk a Brahmin successfully Kill a Creature with a Farm Tool Claim the Workshop at Billings Homestead



Reward: “Salt of the Earth” — Legendary Double-barrel shotgun

Shoots an additional projectile

+10% damage while aiming

15% faster reload

For more on Fallout 76, check out our review.

[Source: Bethesda]