Black Seven Studios has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its 1980s action-RPG, Kingdom of Night. The horror fantasy title, which is described as Diablo meets Earthbound, is set in small-town USA and is inspired by classic films.

Kingdom of Night is an isometric, story-driven game that comes with a massive map and a comprehensive quest system. Players will be able to customize their abilities and will have access to unique items and equipment to aid them in battling “nightmarish” creatures. Beating the game requires infiltrating lairs of five demon lords, and winning boss battles in each lair.

An overview of the story is as follows:

One night 198X in the small town of Watford, Arizona, a satanic cult has unwittingly summoned the ancient evil Baphomet catapulting the town into chaos. John, awoken by the kidnapping of his neighbor Ophelia, sets out into the town to fight back against the demonic invasion and rescue Ophelia before it’s too late.

Black Seven Studios is seeking US$ 10,000 for the project, and is already on track to meet its goal with another 28 days to go. If you want to support the game, a reward breakdown is as follows:

$25 Welcome to Watford – A digital copy of Kingdom of Night on the platform of your choice. $40 New Kid on the Block – A digital copy of Kingdom of Night, the digital soundtrack, and a digital copy of the combination artbook/sourcebook. $75 After School Friend – A physical copy of Kingdom of Night, the digital soundtrack, a digital copy of the combination artbook/sourcebook, and a digital printable Dungeon Master screen. $125 Tree House Club – A physical copy of Kingdom of Night, digital soundtrack, a physical copy of the combination artbook/sourcebook, and a digital printable Dungeon Master screen. $150 Neighborhood Watch – A physical copy of Kingdom of Night, digital soundtrack, a physical copy of the combination artbook/sourcebook, a custom physical Dungeon Master screen, and a set of custom dice. $250 Local Hero – Design a custom avatar and name to replace Strawberry, the main character’s in-game assistant. This tier also includes all the rewards from the $150 tier. $500 Town Founder – Design one of the game’s many non-player characters players will encounter on their adventure. This includes everything from the $150 tier. $1000 Legendary Champion of Watford – Get 3D printed figurines of each of the five demon generals, and Baphomet. This tier includes everything from all previous tiers.

Kingdom of Night is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The developer is targeting an October 2020 release.

