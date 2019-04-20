Dataminers have discovered a list of Mortal Kombat 11‘s DLC characters in the game’s Nintendo Switch files, and it looks like this leak might be real.

Potential spoilers ahead so proceed at your own risk.

Reddit user LeoNatan was the first to find strings, which specifically mention “DLC,” with the following names:

Shang Tsung (confirmed)

Joker

Night Wolf

Terminator

Sindel

Spawn

Ash

Fujin

Sheeva

The inclusion of Joker, Terminator, Spawn, and Ash is interesting. Some users are convinced that Ash refers to The Evil Dead character. However, it could be short for Ashrah, who made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception.

When some users initially doubted LeoNatan’s leak, the Redditor not only provided proof of the aforementioned strings, but he was also backed up by other users, one of whom published an entire Imgur album showing the location of the leaked files as well as folders full of assets.

That said, take this leak with a customary grain of salt until an official announcement is made. It’s possible that NetherRealm Studios was testing various DLC characters and hasn’t yet finalized a roster. However, the discovery of third-party characters suggests that the developer obtained the rights to add them to Mortal Kombat 11. If that’s the case, at least part of this list may be final.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release next Tuesday, April 23rd, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Retail copies of the game are already out in the wild as retailers in some parts of the world broke street date so if you’re concerned about story spoilers, steer clear of YouTube.

Our review will be out in due course so stay tuned. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the potential DLC list.

