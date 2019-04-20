Following the release of a new character and event, Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new Escort map for Overwatch that takes players to Havana, Cuba.

Although the content hasn’t been given a release date yet, it’s already out on the game’s public test realm so it won’t be long before it’s officially released. In the meantime, check out a preview of the map below (note: the tweet mistakenly calls it an Assault map. According to Blizzard’s official press release, Havana is an Escort map):

Captivating oceanfront.

Unbelievable artistry.

Beaming sunshine.

Awesome music. What are you waiting for? Chase the sun to Havana on the PTR. pic.twitter.com/eoqIBWfd5D — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 18, 2019

Alongside the Storm Rising event, Overwatch recently received a 25 GB “remaster” patch for consoles that improved the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions’ load times and performance, and applied optimizations, bug fixes, and data format changes to support future content, among other improvements.

Last year, Blizzard Entertainment said that it still had a ton of content in the pipeline for its award-winning multiplayer shooter, which released in 2016. Since then, the developer has released two new characters – Ashe and Baptiste – and a new Assault map set in Paris.

If you haven’t played Overwatch yet then don’t forget that it’s currently free to play. Until Tuesday, April 23rd, you’ll have access to all of the game’s characters, maps, and modes (except Competitive). Should you choose to purchase the full version, your progress will carry over.

