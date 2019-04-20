There’s been a lot of talk about Uncharted‘s future since the release of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Naughty Dog has previously said that it’s putting the series to rest but the release of standalone expansion, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, sparked conversations about a spin-off featuring different protagonists.

It remains to be seen what Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment have in mind for Uncharted, but chances of Nathan Drake returning as the series’ protagonist seem very slim, and voice actor Nolan North agrees.

In a recent interview with OnlySP at the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming, North said that while it’s great to see Uncharted become an iconic franchise for PlayStation, the “ship has kinda sailed” for Uncharted 5.

North revealed that when he worked on the first game in the series, the team had no idea if there would ever be a second game. However, Uncharted “really took off,” resulting in several installments.

When OnlySP asked North when he felt the series was finally coming to an end, he revealed that the realization hit him during Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’s development.

“It wasn’t until the fourth one kind of started that there’s no fifth one and you’re going ‘Okay, what’s next?’” North explained. “But you don’t want to jump the shark. It was bittersweet to end the franchise, but we’re proud of what we’ve made, and if that’s the way that Sony and Naughty Dog decide to leave it, then I’m fine with that.”

Following the release of A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, Naughty Dog lost Co-Director Bruce Straley and Creative Director Shaun Escayg. The developer is currently working on The Last of Us Part II, which doesn’t have a release window yet.

[Source: OnlySP]

