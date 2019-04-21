If you still haven’t had a chance to play Santa Monica Studio’s latest God of War, then now is a good time to pick it up. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, Sony is offering a discount of 40 percent on the standard edition as well as the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The standard edition now costs $23.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $29.99. This is a limited-time anniversary weekend sale so avail the offers now!

Missed out on some previous God of War games? Sony has you covered! The anniversary sale also discounts the following titles:

God of War Collection (PS3) – $5.99 (save 60%)

God of War: Ascension (PS3) – $3.99 (save 60%)

God of War: Ascension Ultimate DLC Bundle (PS3) – $7.99 (save 60%)

God of War: Origins Collection (PS3) – $3.99 (save 60%)

God of War III Remastered (PS4) – $13.99 (save 30%)

Over on Twitter, Director Cory Barlog shared interesting anecdotes about God of War‘s development to mark the occasion. He revealed that some members of the development team attended sword fighting combat seminars and took outdoor survival training to learn aspects of both that they could not grasp by watching YouTube videos or reading books.

Barlog also recalled how the team almost spoiled Baldur, whose identity the developer was trying to keep a secret, on one occasion.

With reference to photos from PlayStation Experience that showcased The Witch of the Woods necklace, Barlog wrote:

Photos from PSX remind me of how we totally forgot The Witch of the Woods necklace said Baldur on it. We were trying to keep her identity and Baldur a secret before launch. I only remembered when we saw the prop on display. Yikes. Thank god no one noticed.

On another occasion, Barlog himself tried to deliver a subtle hint during an event in Berlin. The developer lined up Baldur beer bottles on a table, photos of which were available online but went unnoticed.

God of War released in April 2018 to universal acclaim. The game has won numerous awards since then, including five BAFTAs.

