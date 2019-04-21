Death Stranding developer, Hideo Kojima, has said that services like Google Stadia are the future of gaming and that the industry will eventually see a “huge shift” to cloud gaming within the next five years.

In an interview with Nikkei Business (translation via DualShockers), Kojima expressed his faith in 5G and said that cloud gaming didn’t take off in previous years because it was ahead of its time.

“Cloud gaming allows direct delivery of games on any screen, be it a smartphone, a tablet or a laptop, without the need for consoles,” Kojima explained. “Cloud gaming experienced a boom around 4, 5 years ago but there was no phenomenon carrying it. Many say it’ll end in failure but I think it didn’t work out because the technology wasn’t advanced enough. Now that 5G has launched, we’ll see a huge shift to cloud gaming during the next five years.”

Kojima believes that the entertainment industry will allow developers more liberty going forward, and we’ll see new types of games that we’ve “never seen before.” He foresees services like Netflix offering interactive games as well as “non-interactive movies.” According to Kojima, the line between games and movies will disappear.

“Games will change drastically,” he continued. “Of course, high-end console games like the ones released nowadays will remain. But technology will keep progressing, and we’ll be able to create brand new types of games with novel gimmicks.”

Kojima expressed his desire to leave his mark in the industry during the cloud gaming era. He teased that he has a “big thing” in mind related to streaming but he’s not ready to reveal it yet.

For now, his studio Kojima Productions is hard at work on Death Stranding, which is in development for the PlayStation 4. Declining to comment on multiple rumors, the developer has not announced a release date.

[Source: Nikkei Business via DualShockers]

