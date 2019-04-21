With Mortal Kombat 11‘s release around the corner, Lead Character Artist Brendan George showcased some of his favorite alternate costumes for Cetrion, Erron Black, Raiden, and Shao Kahn over on the PlayStation Blog.

Without further ado, check them out below.

Cetrion

This costume is described as the “dark side of the Mother Earth theme.” The character’s light and dark costumes reflect mother nature’s role in ensuring balance.

“It was hard to design a skin that would embody the destructive side of mother nature but would not come across as evil,” explained George. “Achieving this made this one of my favorite character skins in the game.”

Erron Black

This costume is inspired by Australian outlaw, Ned Kelly. George revealed that the theme ties back to stories from his childhood in Australia.

Raiden

Inspired by his Mortal Kombat II look, this Raiden skin showcases NetherRealm Studios’ new silk material shading. Raiden is modeled after the same actor in Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11. However, the actor’s face was re-scanned for the upcoming title and the character’s face was “completely” rebuilt.

Shao Kahn

NetherRealm wanted to show how Shao Kahn looked when he was leading his armies into battle. However, George revealed that this task was far from easy as it took “several” artists to achieve the quality that the studio was aiming for.

“Our goal for Mortal Kombat 11 was to have past and present versions of all characters,” George continued. “However, there was a small problem with Shao Kahn as he was meant to be dead in the present time! To solve this, we made a far-past version of him.”

Mortal Kombat 11 will release on Tuesday, April 23rd, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Our review will be published in due course so stay tuned.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

