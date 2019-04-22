Avengers Endgame Fortnite Crossover Announced

Prepare for Avengers: Endgame with a new crossover event for Fortnite. Though, it may actually be a familiar face, since Thanos has popped into the battle royale before. Epic Games just teased on Twitter that yet another crossover event is on its way to Fortnite just in time for Marvel’s latest outing on the big screen.

It would appear that it might not be Thanos this time around, as we could be getting Captain America in-game. Perhaps it will be in the flesh, much like the crossover event for Avengers: Infinity War. The crossover for that movie had Thanos added into the game for a limited period of time. Perhaps players will simply be able to pick up Captain America’s iconic shield and run around the battlefield with it, deflecting bullets with ease. Maybe there will be costumes. More information will be revealed on April 25th, so we will have to wait and see.

Check out the official tweet for yourself!

Avengers: Endgame will appear in theaters on April 26, 2019. It is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point and will hopefully see the Avengers come out victorious in their final stand against Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. It is great to see more crossover events like this happening in games, as kids everywhere are no doubt going to love being able to get ready for possibly the biggest Marvel movie to date by hopping on Fortnite.

The last crossover event for Fortnite was a huge success. It would only make sense then for Epic Games to explore more, like this forthcoming Marvel and Fortnite conglomeration to celebrate its release. If the companies are trying to get people around the world even more hyped for the film’s arrival, this is certainly a fantastic way of doing so.

Will you be trying out Fortnite‘s Avengers: Endgame crossover event? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]