During a private demo meant for press only at E3 2018, CD Projekt RED wowed onlookers with a build of Cyberpunk 2077. Months later, that same build surfaced online for public viewing. Needless to say, anticipation for the sci-fi title drastically increased. But don’t expect everything shown in the E3 2018 demo to be representative of the final product. In fact, according to a CD Projekt RED developer, the game has already undergone a number of changes. Apparently, said changes have made Cyberpunk 2077 “quite different” from its previous E3 showing.

Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz explained as much during an interview with Spanish publication, Area Jugones. During the interview, Tomaszkiewicz was asked how Cyberpunk 2077 has changed since the public last saw it in action. The Quest Director noted that the E3 2018 build wasn’t fully representative of CD Projekt RED’s vision. At the time, the studio had yet to iron out how exactly the open-world melds with the rest of the experience. Moreover, there are a number of things the development team is still working on. Cyberpunk 2077 as it exists today, then, is “quite different” from the E3 gameplay.

Of course, this is far from uncommon where game development is concerned. In addition, Tomaszkiewicz’ statements seemingly put to rest speculation that’s made the rounds of late. It’s highly unlikely Cyberpunk 2077 will hit store shelves by the end of 2019’s fourth quarter. Since CD Projekt RED’s latest title is already confirmed to make an appearance, perhaps the gameplay shown at this year’s E3 will prove more reflective of the final product.

Cyberpunk 2077 still lacks an official release date. Yet, it, along with another AAA title from the Polish studio, is expected to launch by at least 2021. Thus far, the studio hasn’t even offered so much as a tease as to what the other game may be.

[Source: Area Jugones via Wccftech]