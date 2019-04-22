While things have been quiet for a while, we now know when more Digimon Survive news will finally be coming. Series Producer Kazumasa Habu said announcements will arrive before or in the beginning of summer 2019.

When responding to a fan on Twitter, Habu said, “Work is underway, so please rest assured!! I think we will be able to share more news before summer (early summer?), so please bear with us.” He apologized for the long delay between updates.

We last heard about Digimon Survive in September 2018. Bandai Namco talked about the story and characters like Takuma, Agumon, Aoi, Labramon, Minoru, and Falcomon.

A new Digimon update was teased in V-Jump’s July 2019 issue. The magazine said that “something big is happening.” It will be released in May 2019, so we’ll hear more about the future of the series relatively soon. Whether or not Digimon Survive is the game that will be featured has not been announced. It could be another Digimon game in the turn-based RPG series Cyber Sleuth.

Digimon Survive will be a drastic shift for this series. You play as a group of digidestined lost in the digital world. The group will have to make difficult decisions and face deadly battles. Players’ choices will determine how your digimon digivolve and influence the ending. Unlike the child-friendly TV show, these teenagers in the game can actually die. As the series has reached its 20th anniversary this year, Digimon Survive seems like an opportunity to appeal to the older fanbase who grew up with the show.

Take a look at this more mature take on the series here:





Digimon Survive will be released in 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Will you be taking another trip to the digital world?

[Source: Gematsu]