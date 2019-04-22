The Days Gone soundtrack, by composer Nathan Whitehead, is now available. It is available in both physical and digital formats, and you can stream it on Spotify. Think of it as a way to prepare for the actual game, which will be released on April 26, 2019.

Alongside the publication of the album, a tracklist has been provided. You can read it below, but be aware that spoilers may be present:

“Days Gone” “The Freakshow” “We’ve All Done Things” “Rest in Peace” “Finding NERO” “The Broken Road” “The Rager Bear” “A Good Soldier” “Lost Lake” “I Remember” “Keep Them Safe” “Riding NOMAD” “Promises and Regrets” “You’re Safe Now” “What Did You Do?” “Drifting Away” “Sarah’s Theme” “Light One Candle” “Never Give Up” “Holy War” “Why We Fight” “Soldier’s Eyes” (performed by Jack Savoretti) “Hell or High Water” (performed by Billy Raffoul) “Days Gone Quiet” (performed by Lewis Capaldi) “Yesterday” (performed by Zander Reese)

Four vocalists lent their talents to songs on the Days Gone soundtrack. One of them is Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer-songwriter who had a number one hit single in the U.K. called “Someone You Loved.”

Whitehead, who was the composer for The Purge: Election Year, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Keanu, explained his process when creating music for this open world adventure. He noted in the press release that he focused on the tenacity of the human spirit and the value of relationships in Days Gone‘s post-apocalyptic setting. John Garvin, the Creative Director, told Whitehead during development that Days Gone explores why the characters want to live in this world, and not simply just survive it. As a result, Whitehead gave the game a touch of Americana. He wanted the world to sound lived in, and hoped that the more nostalgic notes of the song would help people to connect to Days Gone‘s Pacific Northwest environment.

Look out for more coverage on Days Gone from PlayStation LifeStyle this week, as its release draws closer. We will have a review ready to go before this game finally hits store shelves on April 26, 2019. If you’re keen to hear its music before its debut, you can listen to the soundtrack on Spotify right now.