Limited Run Games is at it again, this time with the release of puzzle music game, Lumines Remastered. It will be coming physically to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Lumines Remastered is an HD remake of the original 2004 game, Lumines, which debuted on the PSP. It beautifully combines elements of puzzle mechanics with music rhythm gameplay, making for a unique experience. The remaster released digitally back in June 2018 for the PS4 and other platforms.

But now, thanks to Limited Run Games, you’ll be able to preorder your physical copy of Lumines Remastered on April 26th at 10 am ET. Preorders will close on May 10th. The standard edition will be available for $29.99 and will come with a copy of the game, which you can preorder here. While it’s from Limited Run, there doesn’t seem to be a limit on how many copies you can order.

We’re so happy to announce that Lumines Remastered gets a physical Limited Run this Friday, April 26th at 10am EDT for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo! Standard editions will be available as an open pre-order for two weeks, closing May 10th. pic.twitter.com/sRWlV14N7S — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 22, 2019

For Lumines super-fans, there will also be a Deluxe Edition. It will come with a copy of the game, a special box, and a double LP vinyl soundtrack. This edition is limited to just 1,000 copies and will likely sell out fast. It is restricted to only two per customer and will run you $64.99. You can view the Deluxe Edition here.

At this time, there is no word on when preorders will go live, but we will keep you updated when we find out. Are you a physical game collector? Will you be grabbing a physical copy of Lumines Remastered? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]