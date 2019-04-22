The weekly UK video game sales results are in, and there are a couple surprises in store for those keeping track at home. Overall, there weren’t a whole lot of changes, but there were some new entries added to the top ten list. World War Z took the top spot, outselling Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and soccer juggernaut FIFA 19. This is despite World War Z receiving mixed reviews. (It currently holds a 65 Metacritic score on the PS4.)

Aside from that, Anthem moved to the 15th spot, increasing 206% in sales from last week, which is quite substantial. Again, this is despite its mixed reception and concerns that its roadmap might be behind schedule.

FIFA 19 moved from the number three spot to number two. It increased 47% in sales due to a price drop.

In addition to the debut of World War Z, the top ten list also saw the addition of Snooker 19: The Official Video Game, based on snooker, a cue sport derived from billiards. Snooker 19 made its debut by taking the number nine spot.

The full top ten list is as follows:

World War Z FIFA 19 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Yoshi’s Crafted World Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Snooker 19: The Official Video Game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Although it isn’t a PlayStation game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a worth mentioning, as it released in 2017 and is still in the top ten. In addition, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and FIFA 19 are all from fall 2018 and are still raking in those sales.

It’ll be interesting to see what this list looks like next week, especially with the release of Mortal Kombat 11 and the PlayStation exclusive Days Gone. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will likely stay on the list, but I will be surprised if Snooker 19 stays in the top ten.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]