We here at PlayStation Lifestyle are huge fans of the Mortal Kombat series. With its over the top combos and Fatalities, its installments truly can be timeless classics. Its latest installment has made its debut, so what better time to brainstorm a list of the five DLC characters we would like to see join Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster of fighters?

The base game’s roster covers plenty of characters from Mortal Kombat‘s lengthy history and should give just about everyone at least one character that they want to play as. That being said, not every character is here, and that is where our list comes in. These are the five people who should join Mortal Kombat 11 as add-ons.

Reptile

I would love to see Reptile join the roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 11. Reptile has always been an iconic character and I won’t lie, I was disheartened to see that he didn’t get any love in the series’ latest installment.

With classic characters like Scorpion, Subzero, Johnny Cage, Jade, and Sonya Blade all making appearances in Mortal Kombat 11, I find it odd that Reptile was left out of the mix. Maybe NetherRealm Studios felt his time was up, but I certainly think he has plenty of life in him. Plus, with the game’s gear system, I can only imagine the different types of Reptiles I could run into online.

Perhaps I find him because he always gave me the creeps when I was a kid, but I’m going to miss all of the acid spitting, fly catching goodness. He also had extremely brutal Fatalities, so it’s a shame to see the only capacity in which he is returning is through Erron Black‘s vial of acid. NetherRealm, if you’re listening, please show Reptile some love!

Chucky

This one is a bit of a wild card, but it’s here for that very reason. With the recent announcement that Mark Hamill is going to be voicing the newest version of Chucky, it seems like the best time to add him to Mortal Kombat. Chucky would also have some serious potential when it comes to Fatalities, as he is a very twisted individual.

It doesn’t really matter who would voice Chucky in-game if he appeared, but there’s no doubt that Hamill’s performance would be something special if he was brought onboard. His intro and outro dialogues would be amazing to hear.

Another reason I would love to see Chucky in the game is because it would be comical to fight such a small character. If he was added, he would likely be the smallest playable character in Mortal Kombat 11.

Kenshi

Kenshi was always one of my favorite characters in Mortal Kombat X. It might be the whole blind-badass aesthetic. or it could have been due to the fact that he used a sword and had telekinetic abilities. Either way, he would definitely be a welcome addition to Mortal Kombat 11.

Kenshi’s fighting style was always a blast to use. I reckon he’d be a good counter for Noob Saibot, as both of these characters can make use of a form of clone to deal damage while remaining at a safe distance. Kenshi’s clone move actually involved a spirit, but the point still stands. You could sit back and let the projection do the work for you, effectively countering players who would spam Noob Saibot’s clone abilities.

With the Mortal Kombat 11‘s gear system, it would also be cool to be able to customize Kenshi’s sword. Maybe you could even decide whether or not you choose to embrace the Samurai look. I’ve always been a fan of the silent, stoic, character, and Kenshi fits that bill perfectly. He’s ready for a comeback.

Sektor

Let’s say hello to our good ol’ cyborg friend, Sektor. He was recently shown in Mortal Kombat 11‘s tnewly released launch trailer with Cyrax are shown, and it made me sad to think that I won’t be able to play as one of my favorite robo-ninjas in the game.

I was always a huge fan of his look, and his rockets were handy when it came to fighting those annoying people who sit at the edge of the screen and try to zone you out. He also had the ability to close the gap between him and an opponent easily. Once he did, his combo potential was massive. He was very fast and deadly in the right hands.

As such, I feel that he would be a great addition into the game. I’m hopeful that NetherRealm remembers our cyborg brethren when coming up with DLC fighters for the game.

Pennywise

For the last DLC character on this list, I’m going with Pennywise. He wouldn’t normally be my first choice; I’m not the biggest fan of movie tie-ins in Mortal Kombat thanks to my days playing Mortal Kombat X. (The amount of time I spent fighting Jason Voorhees and Leatherface in online matches was absurd. Players knew just how to exploit their strengths and, if it wasn’t for my boy Subzero’s ice clone, I wouldn’t have been able to counter their attacks.)

Personal feelings aside, Pennywise could provide an interesting playstyle and would be creepy as hell to fight in Mortal Kombat 11. With his shapeshifiting powers, NetherRealm could really take some liberties with his abilities. Maybe he could even mimic other characters from the game, temporarily gaining their abilities as his own!

Also, being able to create your own version of the iconic clown from Stephen King’s IT would be awesome. Would you choose to give him wacky hair or the classic clown afro? His fatalities could also be terrifying and would really add insult to injury if you lost to him in a ranked match. I can only imagine the amount of salt in a lobby if you lost to him 3-0. NetherRealm, make it happen!

Which DLC characters would you like to see in Mortal Kombat 11? Do you prefer more classic Mortal Kombat characters when it comes to DLC fighters, or are you fine with horror and sci-fi icons being included as add-ons? Let us know in the comments below!