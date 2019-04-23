An era is literally ending in Japan soon, as the Heisei period, which began all the way in 1989, will be ending on April 30, 2019. With the current emperor set to resign, a new era will soon be beginning in Japan. To commemorate the occasion, Japanese magazine Famitsu asked its readers what they thought the best game of the 30-year reign was. And they decided that the iconic RPG Chrono Trigger was the top game of them all.

Originally released in 1995, Chrono Trigger is strongly remembered as a SNES title. However, it was released on the PlayStation in 2001 as part of the Final Fantasy Chronicles compilation. The PS1 port was later released on the PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and PlayStation Vita. This version included animated cutscenes that weren’t present in the original. Unfortunately, it’s a controversial port, as the PS1 version suffers from long loading times. While it’s not considered the ideal version of Chrono Trigger, it’s still considered one of the best games ever made, no matter what system you play it on.

The second- and third-highest games were The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and NieR: Automata, respectively. While obviously Breath of the Wild isn’t available on the PlayStation 4, NieR: Automata originally launched as a PS4 console exclusive. That also makes two out of the three games Square Enix releases, which is pretty impressive.

Unfortunately, Chrono Trigger isn’t currently available on the PlayStation 4, and its release on PC was controversial, to say the least. Hopefully, especially considering this new accolade bestowed upon Chrono Trigger, it will be available for an even wider audience sooner rather than later.

Do you agree with this result? What would your favorite Japanese game from the last 30 years be? Let us know in those comments down below!

[Source: Japanese Nintendo]