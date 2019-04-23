The magic continues in Kingdom Hearts III, as the just released April 23, 2019 updates include Critical Mode, the ability to carry over Keyblades, and other improvements. Once people apply patch 1.04 and 1.05, they get access to all kinds of goodness in the games. Both should be available immediately.

As previously reported, Critical Mode is a harder difficulty for those who desire a challenge, but it also offers additional perks for those who have been patient and attempt it. While it is not exactly a new game plus, the update will allow you to take Keyblades from a clear data save file and have them immediately available when you start a new game.

The other additions in the Kingdom Hearts III 1.04 and 1.05 patches aren’t as earth-shattering, but help improve a player’s quality of life. Sora can now take more selfies, as the cap for the number of photos you can take has been increased to 200. For those trophy hunters out there, it is easier to see what you have and haven’t made in the Mog Shop and see which Frozen Slider trophies have been earned from Sora’s phone.

Here are the full Kingdom Hearts III patch notes for patch 1.04 and 1.05, which were taken from Square Enix’s Japanese website:

Patch 1.04

Critical Mode has been added, new abilities have been added.

Adjusted some enemies’ behavior.

Frozen Slider minigame treasures can be checked on the results screen and in the Gummiphone.

Mog Shop will have check marks on items already synthesized.

Game help messages added.

Fixed various problems.

Patch 1.05

When starting a New Game file, clear data Keyblades can be carried over.

Photo storage now lets you save 200 pictures.

Fixed various problems.

While Critical Mode and the ability to carry over Keyblades are free updates, there will be paid DLC on the way to Kingdom Hearts 3 sometime in 2019. We could hear about Square Enix’s plans for the game at E3 2019 during its media briefing.

[Source: Square Enix via The GamersJoint]