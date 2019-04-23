NetherRealm Studios has announced that the team is currently working on a patch for Mortal Kombat 11 that will rebalance the game’s Krypt, and Towers of Time modes. Mortal Kombat 11 launched on April 23, 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and players worldwide have already voiced complaints that the game features an unfair amount of grind required to earn items in the Krypt. Players have stated that the Towers of Time are too difficult, and that the rewards you earn for completing them are not worth the effort you need to put in to beat them.

NetherRealm thanked the community for its feedback so far. It then stated that the team will be rolling out a patch to address these issues as soon as possible. I would recommend that players hold onto their currency until after this patch rolls out, to ensure that you get the most out of your time spent grinding in-game.

We appreciate the feedback on #MK11 so far! We’re continually optimizing on each platform based on your feedback. To address recent concerns around Towers of Time and the Krypt, a patch will be rolling out ASAP. Apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) April 23, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 currently features 25 different characters for characters to play as, with Shao Khan being the game’s preorder bonus. The entire list from top to bottom is as follows: Shao Khan, Frost, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Cassie Cage, Jax, Scorpion, Noob Saibot, Baraka, Raiden, Jacqui Briggs, Subzero, Kano, Kabal, Liu Kang, Kitana, Kung Lao, Jade, Skarlet, Erron Black, D’Vorah, Kotal Kahn, Geras (New), The Kollector (New), and Cetrion (New). The game will feature DLC characters as well, which may have been leaked already. NetherRealm has yet to confirm the information from that datamining endeavor as legitimate.

