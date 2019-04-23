PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 23, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

A Chair in a Room ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

Jupiter & Mars ($24.99)

Jupiter & Mars [High Tide Launch Bundle] ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL ($7.99)

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection ($19.99)

Crossovers by POWGI ($7.99)

Frost Deluxe Edition ($19.49/PS+ $5.84)

Glass Masquerade Deluxe Edition ($31.49/PS+ $9.44)

God’s Trigger ($14.99)

Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3 ($42.99/PS+ $10.74)

Jupiter & Mars ($24.99)

Jupiter & Mars [High Tide Launch Bundle] ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

Mortal Kombat 11 ($59.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition ($99.99)

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition ($19.99)

Nurse Love Syndrome ($39.99)

Omega Strike Deluxe Edition ($31.49/PS+ $9.44)

Our World is Ended ($59.99)

Trüberbrook ($29.99)

Zeroptian Invasion ($3.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey The Fate of Atlantis ($24.99)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! DLC ($1.99 and up)

GT Sport DLC ($0.99 and up)

Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pack ($5.49)

Knights of Valour: Zhuge Liang’s Brilliant Rouge Pack ($11.99)

LEGO DC Super-Villains Shazam! Movie Level Pack 1 & 2 ($5.99)

Lego Movie 2: Galactic Adventures Character & Level Pack (Free)

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack ($39.99)

Mortal Kombat 11 Krystal Packs ($9.99 for 1,150 and up to $39.99 for 5,600)

Mortal Kombat 11: Shao Kahn ($5.99)

Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition DLC Pack ($6.49)

Nelke & the LA: Costume Set for 37 Characters ($36.99)

Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off ($5.99)

Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass ($19.99)

The Sims 4 Spa Day ($19.99)

Street Fighter V – Capcom Costume Bundle 1 ($19.99)

Street Fighter V – Chun-Li Costume Bundle ($14.99)

Street Fighter V – Ryu Costume Bundle ($14.99)

Tesla vs Lovecraft – For Science! ($4.99)

World of Tanks – Vanguard ELC Ultimate ($43.99)

PS Vita Games

Crossovers by POWGI ($7.99)

Zeroptian Invasion ($3.99)

