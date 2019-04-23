Sega is bringing another Puyo Puyo title to the West. Known as Puyo Puyo eSports in Japan, Puyo Puyo Champions is attempting to introduce the iconic puzzle game to a new crop of gamers. Featuring a consumer-friendly price point and a competitive edge, Puyo Puyo Champions wants to make you the titular Puyo Puyo champion. You can be a part of the action when it releases on May 7, 2019.

Check out the announcement trailer right here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In an attempt to get players of all kinds involved, Puyo Puyo Champions will be available for $9.99. Those who played Puyo Puyo Tetris will be right at home here, as the gameplay is similar to that of the previously-mentioned title. You’ll be able to go head-to-head with up to three other players, to see who is the best Puyo Puyo player of them all. Competitive modes can be played both online and locally. There’s also a tournament mode where eight players are able to fight to make it to the top. Puyo Puyo Tetris has 24 playable characters to choose from, as well.

It’s certainly exciting to see Puyo Puyo gain a higher profile in the west. Following the release of Puyo Puyo Tetris, the longstanding puzzle game has seen a newfound popularity outside of Japan. Sega created Puyo Puyo Champions with the intent of increasing Puyo Puyo’s competitive presence, with a focus on multiplayer and a low barrier to entry.

Puyo Puyo Champions will release on May 7, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Will you be picking up this new iteration of Puyo Puyo? Let us know!