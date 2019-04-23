Soon, fans of dungeon-crawling, deck-building, and rogue-like gameplay will be able to take on a new experience on the PlayStation 4. This experience will come courtesy of Slay the Spire, a title that hit the PC earlier in 2019. It is set to launch on the PS4 in just a few short weeks on May 21st. Developer Mega Crit Games and publisher Humble Bundle recently revealed the news, which was accompanied by a PS4 announcement trailer.

The PS4 announcement trailer for Slay the Spire can be viewed in the video linked below:

With three unique characters, each with their own set of cards, Slay the Spire allows players to enjoy the creative blend of three different genres. According to the game’s Steam page, more characters will even be added at a later date. Whether or not this is also true for Slay the Spire’s console version remains to be seen.

A whole host of notable features included in the experience are listed below:

200-plus fully implemented cards.

50-plus unique combat encounters.

100-plus different items to be found.

Procedurally generated levels.

Tons of unlockables.

Slay the Spire hit PC in January 2019. As of March, the title had sold upwards of 1.5 million units, according to Meta Crit Games’ Co-Founder, Casey Yano (via VentureBeat). Reviews for Slay the Spire on PC are remarkably favorable, with many outlets praising the melding of genres.

While the story does not appear to receive much love in reviews, most seem to agree that the title’s gameplay warrants applause. It should be interesting to see whether the gameplay is similarly beloved once it hits consoles.

Prior to the PC launch, a Nintendo Switch version was announced. However, at the time of writing, the only console version with a confirmed release date is the PS4 iteration.

[Source: Gematsu, Steam]