PlayStation VR fans, get ready, as UploadVR will have an E3 showcase just for virtual reality games. Like the PC Gaming Show, the E3 VR Showcase will be a presentation with world premiere trailers, behind-the-scenes looks, and exclusive game reveals. It will supposedly be similar to a Nintendo Direct or a PlayStation State of Play, but solely for VR titles. The show will begin at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on June 10, 2019, and it will be live streamed on YouTube.

Exact details about what will be shown weren’t discussed. However, there will be behind-the-scenes looks at the most popular developers in the VR space. There will even be a few other VR studios we will find out about. Supposedly, there will be some surprising announcements at the event.

Here is the official teaser trailer for the E3 VR Showcase.

The reason for the E3 VR Showcase is to give VR its proper due. The thinking behind it is that the technology may not have received as much attention as it should have at past E3s. The goal is to provide developers with “some vital exposure.”

In addition to VR developers, other notable people will appear during the E3 VR Showcase. Kinda Funny and guest stars from the VR community will appear. However, no specific individuals were named.

This makes two E3 2019 presentations announced on April 23, 2019. Square Enix dated its media briefing too. It has promised an exciting lineup of titles, but didn’t name any names. After a disappointing show last year—which included the blunders The Quiet Man and Left Alive—it may be best to keep your expectations in check. Let’s hope both UploadVR and Square Enix can deliver on their presentation promises at E3 2019!

