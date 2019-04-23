We still don’t know exactly when we’ll see CD Projekt RED’s long-gestating Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, it’s apparently wildly different from the footage we first saw of it back in 2018. However, if you want to get more of an idea of how it may look and play when it does release, you may want to look to a cult classic from 2004. According to Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was a huge inspiration for Cyberpunk 2077, at least for him specifically.

Anyone who’s seen the footage of Cyberpunk 2077 can at least see the similarities on a surface level. Both are first-person RPGs with elements of non-linearity. However, as we’ve really yet to see any substantial looks at Cyberpunk 2077 outside of the first reveal (which again is apparently outdated to a degree), all we really have to go off of is Tomaskiewicz’s quote, which you can read here:

For my part, personally, Vampire [The Masquerade] Bloodlines, I do not know if you’ve heard of it. In terms of what is an RPG in the first person view and the way in which its non-linearity is built in the gameplay and dialogue, this one of course. We are all players and we enjoy different genres but as a personal question, I would say Vampire Bloodlines. Specifically because it is the perfect example of a first person game and RPG that I personally enjoyed.

While Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines wasn’t a commercial success when it release, it has endured over the years, becoming a beloved cult classic. In fact, it’s even getting a sequel, the aptly-named Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, which is coming in 2020. So not only will you get to play Cyberpunk 2077 at some point in the near future, you can also revisit one of the series that helped shape the long-awaited title. In addition, it will be present at E3 2019, so we may get to see how it’s changed in the year since we last saw it.

