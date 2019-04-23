Saber Interactive’s co-op zombie shooter World War Z recently launched for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. After just one week on the market, Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Home Interactive have reported impressive sales numbers. World War Z has already crossed the one million copies sold milestone.

According to Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch, these sales numbers are exceeding the studio’s expectations, especially outside of the United States. Another interesting number Karch relayed is that during World War Z’s peak, 70,000 players were concurrently active. The CEO shared this information in a statement to VentureBeat, which can be read below:

Overall the U.S. and EU have been equally strong in sales. We have had 70,000 people playing at once across all platforms, with very similar distribution among PC (Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox. What surprises us is the fact that sales outside of the U.S. on the Epic Store have been so strong, with the U.S. being only one quarter of sales.

World War Z’s success is also apparent in its taking the top spot on UK sales charts during its launch week. No doubt this is a boon for both the developer and the publisher, Focus Home Interactive. And the zombie title hasn’t been the only reason for Focus Home to celebrate of late. Vampyr, the game from Life is Strange studio Dontnod Entertainment, recently hit a milestone of one million copies sold, as well.

Since its launch, World War Z has received fairly favorable reviews. In our own review of Saber Interactive’s zombie shooter, which awarded the title a 6.5/10, we applauded the gameplay and upgrade systems. However, repetition and the lack of a compelling narrative notably held it back.

World War Z Sales Surpass the 1 Million Copies Sold Milestone in a Week

World War Z is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC (on the Epic Games Store), and Xbox One.

