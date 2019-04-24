It may be a bit of an understatement to say that Anthem has had a rough go of things since it launched back in February. Unfortunately, things haven’t been any easier in the weeks following launch, and despite BioWare’s best efforts, things still aren’t going to plan. As BioWare attempts to continue to stabilize its latest release, the developer has chosen to delay most of its planned roadmap. Because of this, anticipated additions like guilds, leaderboards, and Cataclysms have been officially delayed. This comes off of reports that it was behind schedule on bringing new content to its newest title.

In a post to fans on Reddit, BioWare said that the studio won’t be able to reach their promised timeframe for the Act 1 Calendar, which was supposed to last into May 2019. It’s currently unknown how far these features were pushed back, as the only statement was “some items from the calendar will be delayed.”

Here are all of the features that have been delayed:

Mastery System

Guilds

Legendary Missions – Phase II

Weekly Stronghold Challenge

Leaderboards

Freeplay Events

Cataclysm

While the features were delayed so BioWare can prioritize “bug fixes, stability and game flow,” the delays will probably come as a blow to many Anthem players. While a large chunk of the roadmap has been pushed back, Anthem did just get a new update earlier this week that added a new post-game Stronghold.

While we have a rough idea of what the roadmap is comprised of, a lot of the additions are still wrapped in mystery. BioWare has promised to talk more about Cataclysms in May, which makes it seem like they won’t be added that month, but we’ll have to wait and see. Unfortunately, while BioWare touched upon Anthem’s controversial loot system, it didn’t offer much in the way of any updates.

It’s also currently unknown what the status of Acts 2 and 3 of the calendar is, but it looks those may have been delayed, as well. Unfortunately, a rocky development looks to be the norm for BioWare, as previous reports have detailed.

Are you upset at these delays? Or would you rather BioWare focus on addressing current issues within Anthem? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]