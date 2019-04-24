Given the immeasurable excitement surrounding the game’s release, it should come as no surprise that, so far, Kingdom Hearts III ranks as 2019’s best-selling title. Numbers don’t lie, this is quite the boon for Square Enix, especially since this new entry in the long-running series has already bested the original 2002 installment in sales.

These details come courtesy of The NPD Group’s report concerning March 2019 sales data and data for the first quarter of the year. The Division 2 managed to become both March’s best-selling release and the second best-selling title for 2019, so far. BioWare’s Anthem is right on the sequel’s heels in the top 10 ranking for sales in the first quarter of 2019.

For a full rundown of the year’s top 10, thus far, check out the list below:

Kingdom Hearts III

The Division 2

Anthem

Resident Evil 2

Red Dead Redemption II

Jump Force

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

It is worth noting that this data only considers the dollar amount earned. Therefore, the number of units sold do not contribute to the above list. Still, the overall ranking is rather impressive. The same can be said for earnings in the first quarter, as well.

According to numbers shared by analyst Mat Piscatella, total video-game related sales (software, hardware, accessories, and game cards) total approximately $3.2 billion in 2019’s first quarter. Hardware makes up roughly $800 million in sales, with softwares sales raking in over $1.4 billion. The full breakdown is featured in the chart below, which Piscatella posted on his personal Twitter account:

US NPD VG – First quarter spending across tracked video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards has declined 2 percent when compared to 2018, to $3.2 billion. Gains in Software, as well as accessories and game cards, could not offset declines in hardware spending. pic.twitter.com/kxmXtxGKSf — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 23, 2019

There’s still a long year ahead. With titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone, and more yet to make their mark on official sales charts, it’s hard to say which games will ultimately take the top spot in earnings at year’s end.

[Source: The NPD Group via VentureBeat, Mat Piscatella on Twitter]

