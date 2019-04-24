After multiple leaks, more people are beginning to suspect Activision will be bringing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 back. GamesRadar reported that Florida State’s Jacques Patrick, University of Georgia’s Riley Ridley, and other college football players attended a behind-closed-doors Call of Duty event over the April 20-21, 2019 weekend. Since then, fans have found a video that supposedly showed attendees possibly talking about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

It is these Florida State University and the University of Georgia players who were supposedly shown in a video uploaded to what may have been Snapchat. In it, they were allegedly saying “killstreaks” and “Modern Warfare 4” while they were playing a game. Even though they were likely under a non-disclosure agreement, pictures and videos came out of the event.

Tyler James found the video from what seems to be Snapchat, slowed it down, and shared it on Reddit. James said that he believes that Ridley and Patrick were talking about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. However, there are no confirmations or denials, and people have varying opinions on what may have been said in the brief clip.

What do you think? Watch the video below:

Keep in mind, it was proven in March 2019 that the “leaked” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 promotional art was faked. Rumors of a single-player, remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been floating around online too, and they have more substance to them. The European ratings board, PEGI, even rated it. As a reminder, Killstreaks appeared in it too. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Call of Duty hasn’t run out of steam, despite its yearly installments. This cash cow has been the best selling console series for ten years in a row. 2018’s entry was Black Ops 4, which made $500 million in sales during its first weekend. (Chandler Wood was also impressed with it and gave it a 9/10 in his review.)

Due to the rotation in effect, Infinity Ward is the studio up next for 2019’s entry, as Treyarch handled Black Ops 4 and Sledgehammer Games handled Call of Duty: WWII. However, Infinity Ward’s Infinite Warfare failed to impress fans of the series, didn’t get good review scores, and had sales figures that weren’t as high as past entries. We’ll have to see if a Modern Warfare game is next on Infinity Ward’s docket and how well it does.