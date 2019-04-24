After many months of teasing, Atlus has finally unveiled official details concerning the next Persona experience, Persona 5 Royal. For starters, fans will be interested to know the new title will hit Japan on October 31, 2019. Meanwhile, it will come to the PlayStation 4 in Western territories on an unspecified date in 2020.

Of course, as with all good teasers, a new trailer has accompanied this news. Check it out in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apart from a release date tease, the trailer does not offer much in the way of concrete details. Fortunately, more pressing bits of information have been outlined elsewhere. For starters, the game’s Japanese website (translated by Gematsu) provides an explanation for what Persona 5 fans should expect from this new installment.

Read the translated overview below:

Persona 5, which has sold more than 2.7 million units worldwide, is reborn with countless new elements added. The student life is further completed with the previously untold third school semester. A new character that is the key to approaching the depths appears. And new formidable foes as well…

Other details worth noting about Persona 5 Royal include improvements that have been made. For example, 4K support for the PS4 Pro has been added to the experience; in addition, the UI has received an update. Fans should also anticipate a new opening and ending, new events with Caroline and Justine, new enemies, new battle music from Meguro, upgraded game elements, and much more.

A new character, confidant, and a variety of fresh experiences will feature in Persona 5 Royal, as well. The new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, excels in gymnastics and makes a name for herself while attending Shujin Academy. For now, it’s unclear as to whether she will be friend or foe to the title’s lead character, but we do see her with him and she does have a Phantom Thief form.

Meanwhile, the new confidant, Takuto Maruki, appears much more trusting. As a school counselor, Maruki quickly becomes embedded within student life at Shujin Academy, and even becomes ally to the Phantom Thieves.

Finally, Persona 5 Royal will explore Persona 5‘s “untold third semester.” What exactly this will entail remains to be seen. (The original game only covers the first two semesters of school.)

For a glimpse of what all Persona 5 Royal will offer, check out screenshots in the image gallery below:

Atlus Has Finally Released Long-Awaited Persona 5 Royal Details WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Atlus via ResetEra, Gematsu]