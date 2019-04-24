The Outlaw Games will begin when Starlink: Battle for Atlas receives a beefy update on April 30, 2019. The Crimson Moon will suddenly emerge in the Atlas star system. Its appearance means pilots will be able to undertake different sorts of experiences in a whole new area, while also getting new missions in the rest of the system. While the things tied to Crimson Moon will be free, its arrival will also mark the debut of some optional additions folks will be able to buy.

Once that Crimson Moon rises, people will have the option of taking on Outlaw Games races and fights. Should you want to deal with some enemies, you’ll fight your way through waves of them in its Crimson Coliseum. People will also be able to race their way to victory in either single-player or split-screen multiplayer on various tracks. Just know you will always being compared to others, as those races will have leaderboards that keep up with your progress.

But what about the new paid content? Five new pilots, three new starships, and eleven new weapons will be available to purchase digitally for the game. Unfortunately, none of these additions will be sold physically. Ubisoft announced earlier this month that it would not be making any more physical toys for Starlink: Battle for Atlas. The game, according to the French publisher, fell below expectations. Every monetized content drop in the future will be available digitally only.

Here’s a new trailer recapping all of the new features available in this incoming patch, but the Star Fox content is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, naturally.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas was discounted mere months after its October 2018 release, as Amazon marked the $74.99 starter edition down to $29.99 in December 2018. With its poor Twitch numbers and the declining of the toys-to-life genre, it seemed doomed. We’ll have to wait and see if Ubisoft continues to support this game in the future.