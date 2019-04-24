The NPD Group has released software and hardware sales data for March 2019. According to NPD’s report, The Division 2 landed at the top of the software sales chart, while the Nintendo Switch outsold every other platform. Interestingly, competition for The Division 2 doesn’t seem to have been too stiff, despite the launch of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Of course, this could be attributed to the latter title releasing near the end of the month.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sits on the sales charts at second place, followed by PlayStation 4 exclusive MLB The Show 19. The top 10 list for software sales in the month of March can be seen below. Note that these numbers are based on dollar sales, as opposed to the number of units sold.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

MLB The Show 19

Devil May Cry 5

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Red Dead Redemption II

NBA 2K19

Grand Theft Auto V

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

As the second best-selling game of 2019, so far, The Division 2 is already proving quite the success for Ubisoft. In fact, the sequel’s launch sales rank as the sixth highest in the publisher’s history. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s second place ranking for the month of March is nothing to scoff at, either. Its sales numbers have helped it become 2019’s eighth best-selling title.

Interestingly, MLB The Show 19 made waves too, in its third place ranking for March. According to NPD, March 2019 counts as the best month for sales in franchise history. Additionally, such success led to the newest version of The Show setting record sales for a baseball title. It should be interesting to see if this momentum is maintained when sales charts for April 2019 emerge.

The gaming industry earned a total of $1.2 billion in March, courtesy of sales for accessories, game cards, hardware, and software. Spending on software accounts for approximately $547 million. Meanwhile, accessories and game cards brought in $349 million, a figure which dropped seven percent compared to data from March 2018.

The Division 2 Sales Make It the Best-Selling Title in March 2019 WATCH GALLERY

[Source: The NPD Group via VentureBeat]